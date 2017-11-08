Watch Lorde Cover Bruce Springsteen's 'I'm on Fire' in New Zealand

Lorde delivered a faithful cover of Bruce Springsteen's "I'm on Fire" at her Wednesday concert in Christchurch, New Zealand, her native country, where Springsteen previously covered her song "Royals" three years ago.

Lorde told the audience that she and guitarist Ray Suen had just rehearsed the Born in the U.S.A. classic at soundcheck and that their rendition was an "experiment." Lorde added that she was introduced to "I'm on Fire" during the writing of Melodrama and called the Springsteen song "a special one" (via Pitchfork).

In March 2014, while Springsteen and the E Street Band toured New Zealand and Australia, the rocker opened up their Auckland concert, Lorde's hometown, with a surprise acoustic rendition of "Royals," marking a rare contemporary cover by Springsteen.

"My Twitter went mental. Everyone in New Zealand was like 'You can't believe what just happened!'," Lorde said in March 2014 after Springsteen covered "Royals." "It was so exciting. It was the highest honor. He's such an incredible songwriter. I got a little teary. It was very cool."