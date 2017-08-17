Metallica's final North American show in Edmonton, in Alberta, Canada, from this leg of their WorldWired tour will be live streamed on Wednesday, beginning around 10:45 p.m. ET. In support of last year's Hardwired… to Self-Destruct, the tour is the band's biggest trek yet and their first North American tour in eight years. It's also their first stadium run in almost two decades. It kicked off in May in Baltimore at M&T Bank Stadium.

"Not a lot of bands have been jumping from the middle to the top," Lars Ulrich told Rolling Stone when discussing their stadium run, citing U2 as his role model for how bands get bigger. "Guns N' Roses have been around for 30 years, AC/DC have been around 45, we've been around for 130 years – it's an odd thing. Sometimes it's like, 'Holy fuck, we're playing stadiums. What if somebody finds out that we shouldn't be playing stadiums?'"

The tour has wound around the U.S. through the summer, with Canadian stops in Quebec, Toronto and Montreal in July, before the group returned to the U.S. for a string of dates on the West Coast. On Monday, they performed in Vancouver, B.C. at BC Place. Wednesday's live streamed show will broadcast from Edmonton, AB, at Commonwealth Stadium.

Expect to witness impressive production via the live stream. Not only is this Metallica's biggest trek, it is also their largest production, which includes 48 trucks worth of equipment. The stage – which features 83 laser fixtures, 40,000 speakers, a circular walk and a mini stage – takes three days to set up.

While the set list is not determined until "an hour or two before the show," as Ulrich told Rolling Stone, they typically won't pull out several obscure tracks given it's a stadium tour. That said, deeper cuts are not out of the question. "I usually have all the information about each city we played and what we played last time, so I try to put some deeper cuts in there," Ulrich added.

Next month, Metallica heads to Europe, where they will extensively tour through May 2018. That leg of the tour culminates on May 11th in Helsinki, Finland at Hartwall Arena.