Watch Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie Behind-the-Scenes of New LP

Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their upcoming LP, Buckingham/McVie, in a new short documentary. The album arrives June 9th.



The brief documentary shows an inside look at the duo's studio sessions, which also prominently featured bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie on drums and bass, respectively. Buckingham and McVie recorded the album at Village Studios in Los Angeles, where Fleetwood Mac also made several albums, including Tusk.

The duo also talk about McVie's return to Fleetwood Mac. "For me this is all a fresh beginning," McVie says. "I don't even know myself coming back into the band after so long, 16 years, and to take off into another level with Lindsey, again, is to me — I guess I've rediscovered my love for writing, my love for music. It seemed to evolve quite organically because I've been sending Lindsey my little rough demos, and he's sort of refined them and reshaped them into what's turned out to be our best material ever, I think."

Buckingham and McVie will embark on a short North American tour in support of Buckingham/McVie June 21st in Atlanta. The duo will also play two shows with Fleetwood Mac, headlining the new bi-coastal festival, Classic East and Classic West, in New York City and Los Angeles this July.