Watch Lil Yachty's Lustrous 'Lady in Yellow' Video

Lil Yachty broods in bright colors in the new video for "Lady in Yellow." The track appears on the Atlanta rapper's debut album, Teenage Emotions.

Related Lil Yachty on His Favorite Beatles Song, Why He's Never Been Drunk The "bubblegum-trap" hitmaker also discusses why he thinks he's a star, working at a "ghetto McDonald's" and that infamous "cello" line

The clip opens with a young woman returning from the store and organizing her groceries in color-coordinated cabinets. Fittingly, the camera zooms in on the jar of mustard she places in the yellow cabinet before cutting to a clip of Yachty stepping out of a yellow cab.

As Yachty croons the syrupy slow jam, the "Lady in Yellow" clip continues to embrace all things flaxen. The MC dons an array of yellow outfits, bounces on a sun-colored trampoline and pines for a woman in a golden outfit who pedals around him on a tawny bicycle.

Lil Yachty released Teenage Emotions in March. Yachty recently wrapped up a summer tour in support of the LP, though he does have a pair of dates scheduled for October: A hometown show in Atlanta on the 20th and a set at the Lost Lake Festival in Phoenix on the 21st.