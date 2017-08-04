Watch Lil Yachty Unleash Inner Child in 'Forever Young' Video

Lil Yachty celebrates old-fashioned summer fun in his new music video for "Forever Young," which dropped Friday.

The Alex Lill-directed clip shows Yachty and a female friend (played by model India Love) acting like a couple of kids at a California carnival, driving bumper cars and go-karts, riding down a giant waterslide and playing mini golf together, all set against a backdrop of rainbow skies and tall palm trees.

The track, produced by Diplo, is carefree in its warm summer vibes, and features lyrics like "We forever young" and "The music's loud and I'm feeling wild/ Come dance along with the golden child."

Yachty has previously released music videos for "Peak a Boo" (featuring Migos), "Bring It Back," and "Dirty Mouth" off his album Teenage Emotions.