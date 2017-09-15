Watch Lil Yachty Conjure Tropical Paradise in 'Better' Video

Lil Yachty turns a deserted island into a tropical paradise in the new video for "Better," from his major label debut, Teenage Emotions.

The video opens with Yachty inexplicably washing up on the shores of a remote beach. As the rapper walks around the island in search of food and water, he begins to hallucinate. The woman he sculpted out of sand turns into an actual human and his cove becomes a luxury oasis.

Midway through the track, rapper Stefflon Don emerges out of the mirage to deliver her guest verse. By video's end, the hallucination ends and Yachty is again left alone, Castaway-style.

Even though Teenage Emotions came out in May, Lil Yachty is already teasing his new release Lil Boat 2, the sequel to the Atlanta rapper's breakthrough 2016 mixtape. Yachty also recently guested on Macklemore's "Marmalade" in addition to starring in his own "Forever Young" video.