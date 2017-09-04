Watch Lil Uzi Vert's Unnerving 'XO Tour Llif3' Video

Lil Uzi Vert celebrated his newly anointed Number One album in the country Monday by dropping his new video for "XO Tour Llif3," the breakout hit off the Philadelphia rapper's chart-topping Luv Is Rage 2.

Directed by fashion designer and Kanye West collaborator Virgil Abloh, "XO Tour Llif3" is a voyeuristic journey through Lil Uzi Vert's psyche, with the gruesome images – zombies, copious blood – paralleling the rapper's grim lyrics. "All my friends are dead / Push me to the edge," he repeats in the chorus.

Inexplicably, the Weeknd makes a cameo in the "XO Tour Llif3" video, with the Starboy singer slowly walking down an alleyway while mouthing along with the track. The Weeknd appears on the Luv Is Rage 2 track "Unfazed."

The "official" "XO Tour Llif3" video arrives six months after the animated clip for the song accumulated over 288 million views on YouTube. The track previously peaked at Number Seven on the Hot 100 – Lil Uzi Vert previously topped the Hot 100 as a guest on Migos' "Bad and Boujee" – while Luv Is Rage 2 debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200.