Watch Lil Kim's Eerie Video for New Song 'Took Us a Break'

Lil Kim proclaims herself a "bad bitch with some old money" on her blunt new single, "Took Us a Break."

The rapper boasts about wealth and status over a skittering trap beat and eerie, four-note synth line. "There ain't nothing more important than this money," she raps. Elsewhere, she compares herself to emerging hip-hop stars: "I was raised in the school of hard knocks; these bitches is class clowns," she flows. "Givin' y'all my old clothes, my old flows like hand-me-downs."

The song's artful video blends ordinary rap clip imagery (strippers, stacks of cash) with ominous shots of snakes, spiders and nuns with bleeding eyes. "Took Us a Break" follows the MC's 2016 mixtape Lil' Kim Season.

In April, the rapper performed alongside fellow Bad Boy artists Puff Daddy, Faith Evans, Ma$e and R&B singer Carl Thomas at the world premiere of documentary Can't Stop Won't Stop: A Bad Boy Story at New York's Beacon Theatre.