Watch Liam Payne Explore Infidelity in New Video for 'Bedroom Floor'

Liam Payne explores the power dynamics of a couple on the verge of breaking up in the video for new ballad, "Bedroom Floor." The One Direction singer narrates the loss of romance in his satiny croon and hovering ghostlike in the tense scenes.

Related Rob Sheffield Rates One Direction Members' Solo Careers So Far From Harry Styles to Zayn Malik, how each member is faring musically – and how they've addressed the breakup in the press

The clip opens in a bedroom where a woman looks down regretfully at clothes scattered across the floor. She angrily confronts her partner about his infidelity. And later, after catching him flirting with another woman, she dumps his clothes into their pool.

The tropical-tinged "Bedroom Floor" is Payne's third single as a solo artist, following club banger "Strip That Down" and sultry Zedd collaboration "Get Low."

Payne has yet to announce a title or release date for his forthcoming debut solo LP, which follows One Direction's 2015 hiatus. In a statement about "Strip That Down," the singer teased that he'd been "working hard in the studio for over a year" on new music.