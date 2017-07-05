Watch Liam Gallagher Wander Through London in 'Chinatown' Video

Liam Gallagher strolls through the streets of London in the minimalist video for new acoustic, solo song "Chinatown."

Related Flashback: Oasis Close Out Final Gig With 'I Am the Walrus' Gallagher brothers haven't played a note of music in public since walking off-stage of England's V Festival on August 22nd, 2009

The former Oasis singer drifts by a graffiti-covered underpass and gazes out at the Palace of Westminster. At sunset, he navigates the song's titular district, past busy restaurants and supermarkets, as director Charlie Lightening zooms around with his camera.

The reflective ballad recalls the melodic sweetness of Oasis classic "Champagne Supernova." The track highlights the singer's upcoming debut solo LP, As You Were, which also includes strident lead single "Wall of Glass."

As You Were, out October 6th, features four songs – "Wall of Glass," "Paper Crown," "Come Back to Me" and bonus cut "Doesn't Have to Be That Way" – helmed by pop producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Tegan and Sara). Dan Grech-Marguerat (Radiohead, Beck) produced the remaining tracks.

In a statement upon announcing the album, Gallagher promised a bare-bones approach in keeping with his previous work. "I didn't want to be reinventing anything or going off on a space jazz odyssey," he said. "It's the Lennon 'Cold Turkey' vibe, The Stones, the classics. But done my way, now."