Watch Liam Gallagher Perform Heavy 'Come Back to Me' on 'Fallon'

Liam Gallagher roared his heavy new single "Come Back to Me" on Tuesday's Tonight Show. The former Oasis frontman adopted his distinctive nasal tone throughout the track, belting over a wall of dual-guitar distortion and jangly piano.

The singer stood motionless during the instrumental sections, hands stuck in the pockets of his sharp green parka. But he showed some enthusiasm after the song's climax, starting the round of applause himself and cracking a smile as an enthusiastic Jimmy Fallon crashed the stage to plug Gallagher's debut solo LP, the recently issued As You Were, and promotional tour.

"Come Back to Me" is the fifth single from As You Were, which Rolling Stone ranked as the year's 37th best album. Gallagher recently spoke to RS about the LP's creative process, his complicated relationship with brother/former bandmate Noel and the reason he's so stoic onstage.



"I thought to myself, 'When I get to about 80, there ain't no fucking chance I'm doing fucking dance moves like Mick Jagger,'" he said. "So all I have to do is just fucking stand still. Jagger's still gotta jump up and down!"