Watch Leonard Cohen's Wistful 'Leaving the Table' Video

Leonard Cohen's poignant, country-tinged ballad "Leaving the Table" has received a gorgeous new animated video. The song appears on Cohen's final album, You Want it Darker.

Related Inside Leonard Cohen's Late-Career Triumph 'You Want It Darker' After an epic tour, the singer fell into poor health. But he dug deep and came up with a powerful new album

The video premiered during the ceremony for the 2017 Polaris Prize, Canada's top music award, for which Cohen's You Want It Darker was nominated. The clip follows a besuited figure that resembles Cohen as he's flung around the world, over city streets and through bustling parties. Actual footage and photographs of the musician are seamlessly incorporated into the clip, adding to its wistful, dreamlike aesthetic.

Cohen died last November at the age of 82, less than a month after releasing You Want It Darker. The album marked the singer's 14th and he recorded much of it with his son, Adam Cohen, despite his worsening health.

On November 6th, Lana Del Rey, Elvis Costello, Sting and more will participate in Tower of Song: A Memorial Tribute to Leonard Cohen at Montreal's Bell Center to mark the anniversary of Cohen's death. Adam Cohen will also partake in the show, alongside Philip Glass, Feist and Damien Rice.