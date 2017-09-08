Watch Lena Dunham Dance in Mas Ysa's 'Untitled' Short Film

Lena Dunham shows off her dancing skills in Mas Ysa's short film to accompany his Untitled EP, which was also released today. Dan Shapiro directed the visuals.

The 15-minute video features distinct scenes for each of the five songs on the EP. It begins with a baby and continues to a woman driving down a road while holding a dog. Dunham shows up for "Face," where she is seen on a couch and mouthing along to the lyrics. As the track picks up, she gets out of her seat and bounces around the living room with abandon and all alone before adjusting some figurines on the mantle above the fireplace.

The Girls creator has taken forays into the music world before. On an episode of Late Night With Seth Meyers, she helped out Sia during a performance of "Chandelier" by re-enacting Maddie Ziegler's famous music video dance in Sia's signature blonde wig. More recently, Dunham directed the opulent music video for "Don't Take the Money" by her boyfriend Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers.