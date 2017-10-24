Watch Lee Ranaldo's Surreal 'Uncle Skeleton' Video

Lee Ranaldo unveiled a surreal new video for "Uncle Skeleton," a track off the former Sonic Youth guitarist's latest solo album, Electric Trim.



The Elisa Ambrogio-directed clip mixes live-action and animation sequences that pack plenty of strange images befitting both the Halloween season and the song's title. Throughout the clip, two women fawn over and pay pagan-like tribute to a skeleton, who even texts the pair at one point – in sync with Ranaldo's lyrics – "Are the same things true that we said before?" Meanwhile, in the animated portions, a skeleton journeys in stop-motion through an array of landscapes before finally meeting a partner in a lush field in the clip's final scene.

Ranaldo released Electric Trim in September. The LP follows his 2013 album with his backing band, the Dust, Last Night on Earth, as well as his proper 2012 solo record, Between the Times and the Tides.

Ranaldo embarks on a North American tour in support of Electric Trim tonight, October 24th, at Zebulon in Los Angeles. The trek wraps November 11th at the Black Cat in Washington D.C.