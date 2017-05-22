Watch Lana Del Rey, the Weeknd Dance on 'Hollywood' in Dreamy New Video

Lana Del Rey slow dances with the Weeknd in Dorothy-like ruby red shoes atop the "Hollywood" sign in the dreamlike video for their new duet, "Lust for Life."

Related 18 Things You Learn With Lana Del Rey From her real age to her taste in men, here's what didn't fit into Rolling Stone's cover story

Between bursts of VHS-quality visual distortion, the singers swoon and cuddle while gazing at the night sky. At the climax, Del Rey skips across the sign's letters and slides down the ending "D." "Lust for Life," the title-track from Del Rey's upcoming fifth LP, marks the singers' third studio collaboration, following two Weeknd tracks: 2015's "Prisoner" and last year's "Stargirl Interlude."

In a recent interview with with California radio station KROQ, Del Rey credited the Weeknd for helping launch her career. "He's kind of the reason I was ever on the radio like six years ago," she said. "He started posting all my videos on his Tumblr and social media … He's been in touch with me ever since then. He's always been really supportive. He had his own path, which led him to this place that's crazy big. But we've just been friends for maybe the past six years."

Del Rey also revealed to KROQ the title of her upcoming Stevie Nicks collaboration, "Beautiful People, Beautiful Problems," and detailed the song's creation. The "Love" singer explained that, after deciding that Lust for Life needed an outside female presence, she and producer Rick Nowels approached the Fleetwood Mac vocalist.

"I kind of thought I had finished the record a couple times," she said. "One of those times, I felt I wanted a woman on the record, and I was talking to [Nowels] about who would be great to get on the record. We both could only come up with Stevie. Funny enough, he went to high school with Stevie and wrote his first hit with her."

Del Rey praised Nicks as "amazing," noting that she stays up to date with contemporary music. "She's kind of everything you hope she's going to be," the singer added. "She loved the track and added so much to it." Listen to the full interview below:



