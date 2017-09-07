Watch Lady Gaga's Personal New 'Gaga: Five Foot Two' Trailer

Lady Gaga has unveiled a new teaser trailer for her forthcoming Gaga: Five Foot Two documentary. The clip premiered at Air Canada Centre in Toronto preceding her show on Wednesday.

The trailer takes viewers behind the scenes as the mega pop star interacts with fans and paparazzi, shops at Walmart and prepares for the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show. "I'm going to fight like fucking hell for them to love this," she says before she performs.

Interspersed between scenes of her in public settings, there are also more intimate moments shared where she gets a tattoo, is seen in a studio and hugs Florence Welch of Florence + the Machine. She also smokes a blunt. "Let's get stoned in grandma's car," she tells the camera. One of the more personal scenes is filmed as she's getting a painful looking procedure done during a doctor visit.

Gaga: Five Foot Two, a Netflix original documentary, was directed by Chris Moukarbel. The cinema verité-styled film was shot as she recorded and released 2016's Joanne and addresses her personal struggles. It premieres at Toronto International Film Festival, which kicks off on Thursday, before it makes its Netflix debut on September 22nd.