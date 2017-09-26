Watch Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett's Cozy 'Continental Breakfast' Video

Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett hang with family and friends in the charming video for their new single, "Continental Breakfast." The airy folk tune will appear on the pair's upcoming collaborative album, Lotta Sea Lice, out October 13th.

Related Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett: Inside Indie-Rock Superduo's New Album How the two singer-songwriters got together for an excellent LP of shared deadpan genius

The Danny Cohen-directed clip blends footage of Vile and Barnett in their respective homes of Philadelphia and Melbourne. The clip is filled with endearing, intimate moments, like when Vile holds up a DVD copy of Nick Broomfield's documentary Kurt & Courtney (Cobain and Love, that is) or when Barnett and her friends take over an empty bowling lane.



"Shot on 16mm, the mini-documentary captures honest moments that show the loving and playful nature of both Courtney and Kurt," Cohen said of the video. "It was such a treat to experience life with Courtney and Kurt in their natural habitats. It really left me feeling like part of the family and hopefully fans can feel that too."

Along with "Continental Breakfast," Vile and Barnett previously shared Lotta Sea Lice single, "Over Everything." The collaborative projects marks the first LP for both since 2015, when Barnett released Sometimes I Sit and Think, and Sometimes I Just Sit and Vile released B'lieve I'm Goin Down….