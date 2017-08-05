Watch Killers Cover Smashing Pumpkins, Muse at Lollapalooza

The Killers added a pair of surprise covers to their Lollapalooza set as the band performed both the Smashing Pumpkins' "Disarm" and Muse's "Starlight" Friday night.

For "Disarm," the Killers stripped down the Siamese Dream classic by the Windy City alt-rock heroes, with Brandon Flowers and guitarist Dave Keuning delivering an understated, truncated take on the track.

"Starlight," however, was consolation of sorts for festivalgoers who missed out on Muse's headlining set Thursday night after the British band had their set canceled due to severe weather that forced the evacuation of the festival grounds.

This wasn't the first time the Killers covered a song by an artist whose headlining set at the same music festival was canceled due to weather: In June 2015, after Kings of Leon's Saturday night set at the Delaware's Firefly Festival was called off due to severe weather, the Killers took the stage Sunday and covered Kings of Leon's "The Bucket" and "Use Somebody."



While the Killers' Lollapalooza set featured three covers – "Disarm," "Starlight" and Joy Division's "Shadowplay," a live staple – the band only played one song, "The Man," from their upcoming LP Wonderful Wonderful.

