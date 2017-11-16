Watch Kesha's Tender Cover of Marshmello, Khalid's 'Silence'

Kesha visited BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge to deliver a tender rendition of Marshmello and Khalid's "Silence" and she also performed her own "Learn to Let Go" from her recently released album, Rainbow.

Flanked by backup singers and musicians, the pink-haired Kesha emotively sings "Silence." In the clip, she and her backup band stay true to the electronic-tipped dance track's lyrically empowering themes, while giving it a slightly gentler touch. "I found peace in your violence/ Can't tell me there's no point in trying," Kesha sings, with her eyes closed. "I'm at one/ and I've been quiet for too long."

During the same session, the singer and her cohorts also perform a smoky, stripped-down version of "Learn to Let Go," her latest single from Rainbow, which has self-reliant themes that pair well with the previous cover. "I think it's time to practice what I preach/ Exorcise the demons inside me," Kesha sings with her backup singers. "Whoa, gotta learn to let go/ The past can't haunt me if I don't let it/ Live and learn and never forget/ Whoa, gotta learn to let go."

Last month, Kesha performed another cover, taking on Tom Petty's "Into the Great Wide Open" in tribute to the late singer during her concert in Boston.