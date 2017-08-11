Watch Kesha Perform Poignant 'Praying' on 'Fallon'

Kesha showcased her impressive vocal range on Thursday's Tonight Show, performing her poignant new single "Praying."

The singer stood fixed against a backdrop of flashing lights, backed by a nine-piece band that included two keyboardists and a string quartet. The performance began in a somber mood but gradually crescendoed as her voice swelled to a visceral roar in the final chorus.

The vocalist – on hand to promote her new LP, Rainbow – also joined host Jimmy Fallon and The Tonight Show's other guests, To Tell the Truth host Anthony Anderson and NPR Fresh Air host Terry Gross, to play a late-night version of the classic game show Password.

Kesha and Fallon squared off against Anderson and Gross, with both teams violating the "no hand gestures" policy with each turn. In one lengthy exchange, the two sides volleyed back and forth on "Snoop" – with Anderson using "fo shizzle" and "my nizzle," arguing both clues were "one word."