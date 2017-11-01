Watch Kelly Clarkson Perform Soulful 'Whole Lotta Woman' on 'Fallon'

Kelly Clarkson belted her soulful new song "Whole Lotta Woman" on Tuesday's Tonight Show. A trio backing vocalists and a small horn section joined the singer onstage to flesh out the track, which highlights her recently issued eighth LP, Meaning of Life.

Clarkson and Fallon also reminisced about first meeting 15 years ago, when the then-recent American Idol champion and SNL cast member both appeared as Tonight Show guests. The singer recalled noticing how she and Fallon shared a similar exuberance: "I thought, 'What is he on?'" she joked. "Because your energy matches mine … My whole team was like, 'He's your male counterpart.'"







The Voice coach also stuck around to perform her 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone" – with a twist. "You've probably sung all your songs like 1,000 times, so you must know them backwards and forwards," Fallon told her. "We've heard you sing forwards, and we love it. Could we hear you sing one song backwards?"

The Roots backed Clarkson on the inverted version, which she sang karaoke-style, reading the reversed lyrics from a prompter and laughing as she fumbled them. "Gone been you since/ Time first the for breathe can I," she belted on the chorus. "On moving so I'm/ You to thanks/ Want I what get I now."



