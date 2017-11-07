Watch Kelela's Chilling 'Blue Light' Video

Kelela unveiled a stunning new video for "Blue Light," which appears on her new album, Take Me Apart.

The Helmi-directed clip opens with Kelela alone in an empty room, singing the seductive song straight to the camera. Soon, however, the singer's hair seems to come alive, sliding down her arms, unzipping her dress and then wrapping itself around her body as she continues to croon over clattering percussion and visceral synths.

Along with "Blue Light," Kelela previously released a video for Take Me Apart track, "LMK." The rising R&B star also recently shared a trailer for her forthcoming short film All It Took, which will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Take Me Apart. The film, directed by Wu Tsang, will premiere November 12th at the New Museum in New York City.



Kelela released Take Me Apart in October. The album follows her debut mixtape, Cut 4 Me, and her 2015 breakout EP, Hallucinogen. The rising R&B star has spent much of 2017 on the road with the xx and Gorillaz, and is in the middle of her own headlining North American tour, which wraps November 21st in Houston.

