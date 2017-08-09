Watch Kelela Strut Through Futuristic Nightclubs in 'LMK' Video

Kelela struts through futuristic corridor nightclubs in her "LMK" video. As the scenery and clientele shifts, so does the rising R&B singer's hair – including red and blonde wigs.

Related Kelela on Writing 'Bangers' That Carole King Could Cover "I think I hit a groove, and I finally know how it's going to work," says rising R&B star of process that led to new release

"LMK" is the first single from Kelela's upcoming debut LP, Take Me Apart, out October 6th via Warp. Throughout the track, which revolves around a wobbly, three-note synth-bass, the singer croons about a potential one-night-stand. "It ain't that deep by the way," she sings. "No one's tryna settle down/ All you gotta do is let me know."

"The song is directed at a man who's being weird instead of being honest," Kelela told The Fader. "Does casual have to be careless? Is wifey the only woman who deserves your respect, and why do you think I want more when I demand it? These are my questions."

Upon announcing the LP, Kelela described Take Me Apart as a "personal record" informed by the "politics" of her identity. "I am a black woman, a second-generation Ethiopian-American, who grew up in the 'burbs listening to R&B, jazz and Björk," she said. "All of it comes out in one way or another."

Kelela, who recently toured with the xx and Gorillaz, will perform at the Made in America Festival in September. She is expected to announce more concerts soon.