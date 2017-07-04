Watch Katy Perry's New Carefree 'Swish Swish' Lyric Video

Katy Perry tapped beloved Brazilian singer Gretchen to star in a goofy new lyric video for "Swish Swish," which the pop star posted on Twitter Monday. The track appears on Perry's new album Witness.

As The Fader points out, Gretchen is best known for her run of hits during the Eighties, though she returned to the pop consciousness thanks to an array of recent reaction .gifs. Fittingly, her turn in the new "Swish Swish" video is packed with priceless expressions as Gretchen mugs for the camera and parades around a neon-lit and confetti-covered basketball court with a crew of back-up dancers.

The new "Swish Swish" video was shot in Salvador, Brazil. Dario Vetere and David Campbell directed the clip, which was a collaboration with the dance group Fit Dance.

Perry released Witness in June, marking her first album since 2013's Prism. The pop star will embark on a fall tour in support of the LP September 7th in Columbus, Ohio.