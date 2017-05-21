Watch Katy Perry Bring 'Witness' Singles, Migos to 'SNL'

Katy Perry served as musical guest on Saturday Night Live's Season 42 finale, with the singer delivering visually inventive renditions for her two recent Witness singles, "Swish Swish" and "Bon Appetit."

The performance of the Taylor Swift-baiting "Swish Swish" featured over a dozen dancers and drag queens, including RuPaul's Drag Race veteran Vivacious, skulking down the catwalk, as well as some spotlight for Instagram star Russell Got Barzz.

(Earlier in the day, the dancer teased Perry about her mom-like attempt to mimic his moves on Instagram.)

While the "Swish Swish" performance didn't include a cameo by Nicki Minaj, who features on the studio version, Perry managed to recruit Migos for their guest turn on her second song of the night, "Bon Appetit."

The SNL rendition of the track found Perry replicating the singer-as-smorgasbord motif of the single's video, with Perry performing in the middle of a dinner table while the rappers and other diners prepare to feast:

In addition to her musical guest spot, Perry also appeared during SNL's "Rap Song" sendup.





