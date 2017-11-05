Watch Kanye West Make Onstage Return at Kid Cudi Chicago Concert

Kanye West made a surprise appearance – the rapper's first onstage appearance in nearly a year – at Kid Cudi's Saturday concert in Chicago, where the two performed "Father Stretch My Hands, Pt 1."

After stunning the Aragon Ballroom crowd, an obviously elated Cudi and West launched into the Life of Pablo track, with West raising the microphone to his hometown crowd to allow them to recite his verse. West let Cudi and the crowd do the majority of the lyrical heavy-lifting, contributing only the second half of the verse.

West last appeared onstage on November 19th, 2016, the site of the rapper's infamous Sacramento concert where – after arriving 90 minutes late and performing for 15 minutes – West went on a long rant that lashed out at Jay-Z and Beyoncé.

"Beyoncé, I was hurt because I heard that you said you wouldn’t perform unless you won Video of the Year over me and over 'Hotline Bling,'" West, who was on "his Trump shit," said that night in Sacramento. "Now don't go dissing Beyoncé, she's great. Taylor Swift is great. We are all great people. We are all equal. But sometimes we be playing the politics too much and forget who we are just to win. Fuck winning, fuck looking cool. Fuck looking cool. Fuck being cool. Fuck all that, bruh."

That Sacramento concert, the last show before West abruptly canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour, also featured a reconciliation between West and Cudi after the two rappers engaged in a war of words weeks earlier that ended with Cudi entering a rehab facility.

West's live return comes days after the rapper appeared on CyHi the Prynce's new song "Dat Side," although it was later revealed that the guest verse was recorded in 2016.