Watch K-Pop Stars BTS Perform Slick 'DNA' on 'Corden'

K-pop mega-stars BTS continued their week of U.S. late-night dominance on Thursday's Late Late Show, performing "DNA," an upbeat single from their recently issued EP Love Yourself: Her.

The South Korean septet unfurled triplet hip-hop rhythms and soulful sung hooks over the track's whooshing synth, acoustic guitar riff and EDM EQ shifts. They also exchanged flashy choreographed dance moves, which – much like their music – landed somewhere between Nineties boy band and modern rap-pop styles.

Host James Corden also challenged the group to round of "Flinch," firing fruits and vegetables at the musicians as they stood behind a pane of glass and attempted to remain stoic. Leader Kim Nam-joon (RM), who called some of his bandmates "cowards," recoiled in horror during his turn. Other reactions ranged from completely falling backward to standing firm with eyes wide open.

Earlier this week, BTS continued to gain exposure in the U.S., performing their hit "Blood Sweat & Tears" on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and playing recent single "Mic Drop" on Ellen.

