Watch K-Pop Stars BTS Perform 'Mic Drop' on 'Ellen'

Breakout K-pop stars BTS made their United States daytime TV debut on Monday, performing their trap-infused single "Mic Drop" on Ellen. During the performance, which was pre-filmed on November 21st, the South Korean septet swapped vocals, rapped verses and intricate choreographed moves on a stark stage illuminated by flashing lights.

BTS also sat down with host Ellen Degeneres (and an interpreter) to formally introduce themselves to the U.S. viewing audience – though you could hardly hear them over the audience's excited screaming. The group discussed their rabid fanbase (nicknamed "ARMY"), learning English by watching the sitcom Friends on DVD and addressing issues like mental health with their music.

"Mic Drop" appears on the group's recently issued fifth EP, Love Yourself: Her. BTS – who have sold over 5 million albums and reached over two billion YouTube views – performed this month on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the American Music Awards. Rolling Stone named BTS one of July's 10 New Artists You Need to Know.

