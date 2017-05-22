Watch Jon Bon Jovi Talk Backstage Before Surprise Commencement Show

Bon Jovi delivered a surprise performance of folk-rock track "Reunion" last week at Fairleigh Dickinson University's commencement ceremony. Backstage at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, singer Jon Bon Jovi told The Associated Press he's "very proud" of the graduation-themed track, which appears on their latest album, This House Is Not For Sale.

"I wrote ["Reunion"] about the idea of a graduation and whatever happens on life's journey," he said. "Whatever your vision and version of your life is gonna be going forward, do it in pencil because the great thing is the journey is about to happen. You may take some twists and turns along the way that lead you to somewhere you never even dreamed of going."

Bon Jovi, a native of Sayreville, New Jersey, echoed that theme during his speech, telling the graduating class, "Today marks the end of one chapter in your life and the start of another. "Enjoy the book; you're the one writing it. Don't take anything personally. Accept both praise and criticism equally, but take neither to heart. There are many surprises awaiting you on the journey."

Bon Jovi appeared at the ceremony after Fairleigh Dickinson won a national MTVU contest rewarding the school that generated the most social media buzz. The band first performed "Reunion" at Rutgers University's 2015 commencement ceremony.