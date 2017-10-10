Watch Johnny Depp Join Marilyn Manson in NSFW 'Say10' Video

Johnny Depp joins Marilyn Manson for a hellish bacchanal in the new not-safe-for-work video for "Say10." The song appears on Manson's new album, Heaven Upside Down.

The Tyler Shields-directed clip finds Depp and Manson playing the biblical brothers, Cain and Abel. During the video, the pair mouth the song's lyrics at each other while sitting on thrones in a cavernous room also filled with writhing, naked women. These scenes are supplemented with footage of a woman masturbating in a chamber where demonic spirits try to break through the walls and a bible mysteriously floats in the air.

"After the balloons have all shriveled up and are swallowed in the puddles of puke and idealism, don’t look to Me for sympathy," Manson said of the video. "I am here to be all that I am accused of not being. And to be blamed for what you made Me. The shots you will hear are from a mouth disguised as a gun. Don’t call this art. This is a hard cock in a room full of vampires and the music, man. The music is My foul blood on your faces."

Last November, on the day of the 2016 election, Manson shared a shorter video for "Say10," in which a Donald Trump-like body was left bloody and decapitated.

Manson's Heaven Upside Down marks his first album since 2015's The Pale Emperor. Manson was scheduled to tour North American this month in support of Heaven Upside Down, but was forced to cancel a chunk of the trek after suffering an injury on stage. He'll resume the tour October 15th with a gig at the Freaker's Ball in Grand Prairie, Texas.