Watch John Legend's Joyous 'Love Me Now' on 'Kimmel'

John Legend delivered a euphoric rendition of "Love Me Now" on the roof of the Roosevelt Hotel in Los Angeles on Jimmy Kimmel Live Wednesday.

Against the gorgeous scenery, Legend gave an impressive vocal performance, belting the verses in his rich croon, while back-up singers chanted the refrain.

Legend also sang his 2013 hit, "All of Me." At the piano, Legend moved through the devotional ballad with quintessential aplomb, especially each time he leapt to his falsetto while singing, "Cause I give you all of me/ And you give me all of you."

Legend released his most recent album, Darkness and Light, in December 2016. The musician spent most of 2017 on the road in support of the LP. He released two new songs, one with Ariana Grande for a duet of the classic Beauty and the Beast theme, and a politically charged track, "In America," for the pre-Civil War television series, Underground.

