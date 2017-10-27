Watch John Cena's Delicate Piano Cover of Pixies' 'Where Is My Mind?'

John Cena performs a delicate piano rendition of the Pixies' 1988 classic "Where Is My Mind?" in a new video featuring the wrestler/actor/TV host.

Related Why John Cena Can't Lose The top wrestler in WWE is crossing over into Hollywood and reality TV – but all he really wants is to make peace with his dad

Cena posted the video on the YouTube channel of wrestling duo the Bella Twins – he's engaged to Nikki Bella – and carves the alt-rock track down to four fragile chords, pecking out the vocal melody with his right hand. The camera drifts throughout a living room as Cena, dressed in a sharp tuxedo, remains seated at the piano with his eyes fixed on the keys.

Cena has taken on numerous projects throughout pop culture this year. The WWE free agent is set to appear in the upcoming film comedy Daddy's Home 2 and animated dramedy Ferdinand, and he recently starred in war-thriller The Wall. In recent months, the jack-of-all-trades also returned as a guest co-host on The Today Show and swapped puns with Shaquille O'Neal on Carpool Karaoke.

