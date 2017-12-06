Watch Joan Jett in Blondie's Apocalyptic 'Doom or Destiny' Video

Debbie Harry and Joan Jett co-host an apocalyptic news broadcast in Blondie's bleak yet hilarious "Doom or Destiny" video. The rock legends tease a series of foreboding headlines, referencing global warming, Russian election meddling, nuclear war and President Trump's "grab 'em by the pussy" comment from the leaked Access Hollywood tape.

In the clip's wildest scene, Harry and Jett throw to a live press conference with a Trump-styled, orange-haired sock puppet, who stands behind a podium and shouts, "Fake News!" Later on, when a cat attacks the puppet, the headline reads, "Pussy Grabs Back."

Harry said she wanted the video to comment on "the bizarre state of media and news in the current political 'idiocracy'" by addressing issues like "environmental collapse, fossil fuels, bee population decline, global warming, sexism, patriarchy, Trump and Russia, feminism, consumerism, the marketing of war and more."

Blondie guitarist Chris Stein – who co-wrote "Doom or Destiny" with Harry – likened the clip to "punk-style protest." "In trying times we try harder," he said. "Politics have become the new pop culture phenomena, but it seems the current landscape of music videos has so little to do with true protest or some kind of social message. It can be truthful, but irreverent, fun and funny."

Meanwhile, director Rob Roth hoped the visual would "represent a spectrum of female fierceness," calling the end product "a 'fuck you' to what's going on in the world and a call to arms for women everywhere."

"Doom or Destiny," which features Jett on backing vocals, is the opener from Blondie's 11th LP, Pollinator. The band worked with an array of famous fans – including Sia, the Strokes' Nick Valensi, Charli XCX and Blood Orange – on the album, which came out in May.