Watch Jennifer Lopez's Steamy, Tropical 'Ni Tu Ni Yo' Video

Jennifer Lopez has an adventurous video shoot in the clip for her new single "Ni Tú Ni Yo." Her ex-husband and current business partner Marc Anthony appears alongside her.

Related Jennifer Lopez Dance Competition Headed to NBC Pop star to executive produce 'World of Dance,' which boasts $1 million grand prize

The video opens with Lopez waiting on Anthony and the video's director at her kitchen table. Anthony and the director show Lopez some ideas for the video's visuals, with the director offering up some more colorful options. The clip then turns to the actual shoot, with everything showing "behind-the-scenes" footage of Lopez, Gente de Zona and the director filming a steamy, fashion-forward video. Over the course, Lopez and the director begin flirting more and more with one another, sharing intimate moments between the shots.

Lopez will release her first Spanish-language album in a decade in September. "Ni Tú Ni Yo" is the third preview of the album and most upbeat track so far, following two ballads that she performed at various award shows. Lopez's first Spanish-language album, Como Ama una Mujer, also featured production and writing credits from Anthony.