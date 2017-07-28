Watch Jaden Smith Roam Through Desert in 'Watch Me' Video

Jaden Smith wanders the desert in the new video for "Watch Me." The song follows Smith's more contemplative single, "Batman," which he released earlier this summer.

Against a beat reminiscent of the one in Kanye West's "Black Skinhead," Smith peppers his rhymes with references to Elvis Presley and boasts about his status and lifestyle. "You see me dancing like Elvis/ Just tell your man that it's all in the pelvis," he says in the final hook.

Following "Batman," Smith made an appearance on Tyler, the Creator's new album Flower Boy, assisting on the track "Pothole." He also makes a guest appearance in the music video for Fall Out Boy's new single "Champion."

Both "Batman" and "Watch Me" are leading up to Smith's debut studio album Syre, due out later this year. The 19-year-old has released two mixtapes and an EP over the last five years and has worked with a variety of artists, including Justin Bieber, Childish Gambino, Kid Cudi and Jhené Aiko. Recently, he continued his acting career with a starring role in Baz Luhrmann's recently canceled Netflix series The Get Down.