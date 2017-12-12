Watch Jack White's Surreal New Musical Collage, Video

Jack White unveiled a strange new musical collage, "Servings and Portions From My Boarding House Reach." The track is available to stream alongside a surreal music video.

White has been working on a new solo album, and "Servings and Portions" is packed with snippets of ostensibly new music. There are bursts of hip-hop percussion, jazzy piano and White offering a schmaltzy rendition of Elvis Costello's "(What's So Funny 'Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding." It also includes a biting acoustic tune about "a kitten with a mouse in its mouth" featuring a wash of futuristic synths, a piano ballad and – naturally – a blistering guitar solo.

The "Servings and Portions" music video is packed with quick shots of White's bandmates in the studio. Random images emerge that range from abstract flourishes of light and static to clocks, speakers and toy blocks that spell out "Kale" and "Leak."

It's unclear what, if any, connection "Servings and Portions From My Boarding House Reach" has to a potential new album. In November, during a speech in Detroit, White said his next album was "practically done." "It's a bizarre one. I've just got to let it settle. I need to listen to it by myself. I haven't been able to listen to it by myself for awhile."

White released his last solo album, Lazaretto, in 2014. In 2015, his band, the Dead Weather, released Dodge and Burn. Last year, White released the collection, Acoustic Recordings 1998 - 2016. In April, White released a new instrumental song, "Battle Cry," which soundtracked a promotional film for the rocker's baseball bat company. Over the summer, he teamed with several Third Man Records artists for a new song, "Strike Out," which was available only at a Detroit Tigers game.