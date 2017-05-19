Watch Heart's Ann Wilson Honor Chris Cornell With 'Black Hole Sun' Cover

Heart singer Ann Wilson paid tribute to the late Chris Cornell with a smoldering cover of the Soundgarden frontman's signature track, 1994's "Black Hole Sun," during Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Wilson is the rare rock singer capable of navigating the song's wide range and earnest delivery. Backed by Kimmel's house band, the Cletones, she utilized her signature rasp and heavy vibrato throughout, improvising breathtaking runs during the final stretch. "No one sings like you anymore," she sang on the iconic chorus, with the line taking on extra resonance in this setting.

Cornell died from suicide early Thursday morning at age 52. After the tragic news, Wilson and sister/Heart bandmate Nancy Wilson both issued statements honoring their late friend.

"It's important now to keep thoughts of Chris positive," Ann wrote. "He is on his way. We loved him well, now wish him well on his journey. He was and is a beautiful soul." Nancy added: "No one is ever prepared to hear about a death in the family. And today Chris Cornell my brother from my Seattle music family is gone. I thought his voice would forever grace the world of music. Devastating."

Vicky Cornell, the Soundgarden singer's widow, issued a statement Friday remembering her husband and speculating that his suicide may have been caused by taking too much anxiety medication.