Watch Harry Styles Talk Roy Moore, Donald Trump as 'Late Late Show' Host

Harry Styles revived his role as substitute Late Late Show host on Tuesday, filling in while James Corden's wife, Julia Carey, was giving birth to a baby girl. The pop star, who previously commandeered the show's opening monologue during his week-long late-night residency in May, nailed a series of news-oriented jokes – and took a couple digs at Corden.

"Just a half-hour ago, James and his wife Jules had a beautiful baby girl," Styles said. "In fact, I was just at the hospital before I came to fill in, and she looks a lot like James – mainly because James looks like a giant baby."

The singer navigated through punchlines about the day's headlines, including controversial Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore riding to the polls on horseback. "I don't know too much about hoofed animals, but I'm pretty sure that's an ass."

The former One Direction star also joked about President Trump's plan to send astronauts back to the moon for the first time in 45 years: "The president was very startled when suggesting this and Melania raised her hand and said, 'I'll go!'"

During the evening's interview segment, Styles chatted with actress Jane Krakowski about assisting her chemical engineer father with his unusual hobby: performing street magic.

"We found this butcher shop in Greenwich village, and we'd go almost every weekend when I was about 11 or 12 years old do sleight-of-hand magic," she said. "We chose a butcher shop because a light was on the meat all night long – so you could see the cards. My job was to be sort of the police look-out for my father because we didn't have the right permits and it was illegal. This is how I spent my childhood – doing illegal things on the streets of Manhattan. We'd get about $100 a night, which if you do the math, for that many years ago, was a pretty good take."

She added that embarrassment played a factor in helping out her dad. "I entertained all of this," she said, "because I just didn't want my father to do magic at my birthday parties as a kid."