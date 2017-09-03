Watch Harry Styles Perform 'Two Ghosts' on 'Jonathan Ross'

Harry Styles appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show this weekend, where the singer performed a warm take on "Two Ghosts," the latest single off his self-titled debut LP.

Related Harry Styles: Singer Opens Up About Famous Flings, Honest New LP Cameron Crowe details a year in the life of the One Direction star as he leaves behind his boy-band past, heads to Jamaica and comes of age

The rendition mirrored the version Styles released as a music video earlier in the week. In that clip, the One Direction singer and a five-piece band deliver a tender take on the country-inflected Harry Styles cut.

The video is part of a larger Apple Music documentary titled Harry Styles: Behind the Music, which features behind-the-scenes footage of Styles' recording sessions as well as live in-studio performances of the album's tracks. In June, Styles played "Two Ghosts" live from atop a London rooftop for the Late Late Show.

Following a series of small-venue warm-up shows Styles played earlier in the year, the singer will embark on his first North American tour starting September 19th in San Francisco. While Styles is playing theaters this time around, he'll upgrade to arenas for his 2018 summer tour.

During the Jonathan Ross Show appearance, Styles also played a round of the "Cube Challenge," where he lost to Olympic gold medal-winning distance runner Mo Farah: