Watch Harry Styles Perform 'Two Ghosts' From London Rooftop on 'Corden'

Harry Styles performed his forlorn folk-rock ballad "Two Ghosts" from the rooftop of London venue Central Hall Westminster on Thursday's Late Late Show. The guest spot capped off host James Corden's three-day stint of episodes set in the city.

Styles crooned the song while strumming an acoustic guitar, backed by a four-piece band that supplemented his heartbroken lyrics ("We're just two ghosts swimming in a glass half empty/ Trying to remember how it feels to have a heartbeat") with woozy slide guitar and subtle vocal harmonies. Throughout, the camera spun around the singer, often zooming in on his face.

"Two Ghosts" appears on Styles' recently issued self-titled debut solo LP. He promoted the album last month with a week-long Late Late Show residency, including a solo acoustic version of "Two Ghosts."



Styles expanded his world tour behind the album, adding 56 new dates, with a North American leg scheduled to begin June 5th, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. The recent Rolling Stone cover star already has a massive 2017 itinerary, including U.S. and international dates booked between September and December. He will kick off a European leg March 11th, 2018 in Basel, Switzerland.

