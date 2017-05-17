Watch Harry Styles Perform Heavy 'Carolina' on 'Late Late Show'

Harry Styles closed Tuesday's Late Late Show with a thunderous live version of "Carolina," a stomping rocker from his recently issued debut solo LP. The former One Direction singer built from a folky strum to a distorted hard-rock chorus, backed by "la la la" vocals and massive drum fills.

The recent Rolling Stone cover star pulled double-duty during the episode: Prior to the performance, he took over James Corden's opening monologue (which included an extended riff on Pirates of the Caribbean) and joked about fleeing a boy band for a solo career in desk piece "Side Effects Include…"



The multi-faceted gig continued Styles' week-long Late Late Show residency, which kicked off Monday with a live take on power-ballad "Sign of the Times." The singer also performed "Carolina" last week on Today.

Styles will kick off a North American tour behind his new album on September 19th in San Francisco.