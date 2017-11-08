Watch Harry Styles Ignite a Cupcake War in New 'Kiwi' Video

Harry Styles ignites a cupcake war in the new video for "Kiwi," the latest video off the singer's self-titled debut album.

Related Inside Harry Styles' Intimate First Solo Tour Music director Tom Hull reveals how the One Direction star is launching a new phase of his career with help from a versatile live band

The video opens with the ominous disclaimer "No children or animals were harmed in the making of this film," but the warning quickly turns out to be tongue-in-cheek as a gymnasium full of young, well-dressed children – including Rogue One actress Beau Gadsdon as a miniaturized Styles – prepare to do epic battle with an arsenal of pastries.

After the kids are fully immersed in crumbs and icing, the real Styles finally emerges in the Us-directed video's final minutes when he barges into the food fight and unleashes a pack of baby hounds on the students, with the puppies eagerly cleaning up the battlefield.

The video closes with Styles posing for a class photo with the participants of the food fight. "Kiwi" is the One Direction singer's second video off Harry Styles, following his first single "Sign of the Times."