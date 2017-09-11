Watch Harry Styles' Faithful Cover of Fleetwood Mac's 'The Chain'

Harry Styles stopped by the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge for a short set that included a cover of Fleetwood Mac's "The Chain." After performing his singles "Sign of the Times" and "Two Ghosts" from his self-titled solo album, Styles and his band launched into a faithful rendition of the Rumours track.

The song originally featured Lindsey Buckingham on lead vocals, with feathery background harmonies by Stevie Nicks and Christine McVie. Styles achieved a similar sound with help from his keyboard player, Clare Ushima, and drummer, Sarah Jones, who added vocal layers to mimic original song.

Styles revealed to Rolling Stone that his father, Desmond, had raised him on classic rock groups like Fleetwood Mac. And earlier this year, Nicks joined Styles onstage to sing a trio of tracks including "Two Ghosts," "Landslide" and "Leather and Lace."

Styles' first solo tour begins next week.