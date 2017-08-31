Watch Halsey Elude Lawmen in Crafty 'Bad at Love' Video

Halsey outsmarts the law with the help of some unexpected friends in the new video for "Bad at Love." The track appears on the pop singer's latest LP, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom.

Halsey and Sing J. Lee co-directed the clip, which picks up where her action-filled "Now or Never" video left off. "Bad at Love" opens with Halsey playing a fugitive on the run, pulling off a dusty desert highway on her motorcycle and meandering through a gas station where she snacks on candy and flips through a newspaper with a "Wanted" notice with her face on it.

After a surprise run-in with the strange, masked soothsayer from the "Now or Never" clip, Halsey gets into a sudden altercation with a trio of patrons, but the tension quickly settles. When a pair of police officers show up at the gas station, the three women easily distract them allowing the entire group to dash back onto the highway.

Halsey released Hopeless Fountain Kingdom in June. The singer will embark on an extensive North American tour in support of the LP September 29th at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Connecticut.