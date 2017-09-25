Watch Haim's Paul Thomas Anderson-Directed Short Film, 'Valentine'

Haim give an intimate look at the recording of their new LP Something to Tell You in a short film, Valentine, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson. Valentine premiered in Los Angeles and New York theaters in July before it was posted on YouTube Monday.

In the 14-minute feature – filmed at Los Angeles' long-dormant Valentine Recording Studios – the Haim sisters workshop and layer early versions of album tracks like "Right Now," "Something to Tell You" and "Nothing's Wrong" as Anderson's camera swirls around the studio, capturing the action.

The short film concludes with Danielle, Alana and Este Haim forming a drum circle, which has become a staple of the band's live performances.

The collaboration between the group and the Oscar-nominated There Will Be Blood director came about after Anderson realized that the Haim sisters' mother was his former art teacher.

"You can really hear the room mics are really loud and us stomping around," Danielle Haim said in April of Anderson's video. "Paul was adamant about wanting to hear Alana click on her pedal. You can hear that click when she does it and you can hear our heels and we were like, 'Wow, this is crazy I can't believe we pulled this off in a day.'"