Watch Haim Lead Exuberant Line Dance in 'Little of Your Love' Video

Haim lead an intricate line-dance in their exuberant video for "Little of Your Love" video, the second single from the pop-rock band's second LP, Something to Tell You. Acclaimed filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson directed the clip, set at L.A. bar Oil Can Harry's.

Related How Haim Found Their Way Back With 'Something to Tell You' The close-knit siblings came out of the San Fernando Valley to make a killer debut and win over Taylor Swift and U2. Now, can they top themselves?

Guitarist Danielle Haim opens the clip strutting down the street, decked out in a vintage Stevie Nicks T-shirt, to join the in-progress dance sequence alongside her bandmates Alana and Este Haim. Each musician takes a turn singing into Anderson's swirling camera, and the floor eventually clears to showcase the sisters' playful slides and hand claps.

Anderson recently directed the trio's 14-minute short film, Valentine, which showcases the band's creative process while workshopping early versions of album tracks like "Right Now," "Something to Tell You" and "Nothing's Wrong." The There Will Be Blood director instigated the collaboration after realizing the sisters' mother was his former art teacher.



Haim recently concluded a stretch of headlining fall tour dates. Their next date is a sold-out hometown show at L.A.'s Greek Theater on October 19th.