Watch Haim Dance Down L.A. Street in Joyful 'Want You Back' Video

Haim strut down a deserted Los Angeles street in the new video for "Want You Back." The song will appear on the trio's upcoming album, Something to Tell You, out July 7th.



The one-shot clip opens with Danielle Haim leaning up against a Ventura Boulevard street sign before making her way into the empty street where she meets her sisters, Alana and Este. The trio continue their long walk in lockstep with the snappy "Want You Back," tossing in a few shoulder shakes and air-drum solos as they go. As the song hits its final exuberant chorus, Haim break into a delightful choreographed routine and the camera slowly pans up into the air.

Along with "Want You Back," Haim previously shared Something to Tell You cuts "Little of Your Love" and "Right Now," the latter of which received a Paul Thomas Anderson-directed video. Something to Tell You follows Haim's 2013 breakout debut, Days are Gone.