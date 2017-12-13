Watch Haim Celebrate Hanukkah With Festive, Funky New Song

Haim celebrated the first night of Hanukkah with a funky new ode to the Maccabees, latkes and Manischewitz wine. The trio uploaded the short track to Twitter along with a note featuring a cheeky nod to the reigning king of Hanukkah music: "First night of Haimukkah. Sandler, we're coming for you."

The song boasts a steady drum beat, a fat bass line and vocals from Este Haim, who sings, "Shred me like a potato latke/ You be the Manischewitz/ And I'll be the vodka/ Like a page out of the Torah/ You light me up like I'm a menorah." The tune comes to a rousing end with a flourish of piano as Danielle and Alana Haim join in on the hilarious "Light me up like I'm a menorah" refrain.

Haim released their second album, Something to Tell You, in July and spent much of the fall on tour in support of the record. The group also released several music videos, notably collaborating with filmmaker Paul Thomas Anderson on the clips for "Right Now" and "Little of Your Love." Anderson also directed a short film for the band, Valentine, which featured footage of Haim workshopping early versions of several album cuts at Valentine Recording Studios.

