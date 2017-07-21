Guns N' Roses celebrated the 30th anniversary of their classic debut LP, 1987's Appetite for Destruction, with an intimate concert Thursday night at New York City's Apollo Theater. The band performed eight of the album's 12 songs during the three-hour, invite-only show, which marked the advent of the band's new SiriusXM channel.

In the above clip, frontman Axl Rose belts a bruising version of Appetite's "Mr. Brownstone," highlighted by the singer's hip swivels and Slash's avalanche of lead guitar hammer-ons.

Though the set focused primarily on hard-rock singles like "Welcome to the Jungle" and "Paradise City," the band tempered that intensity with a handful of ballads, including "Patience," featuring Slash's virtuosic acoustic solo.





Guns N' Roses didn't reference the 30th anniversary of Appetite for Destruction at any point during their career-spanning set, which featured the same material as their previous arena shows from the Not in This Lifetime Tour (including covers of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here," Wings' "Live and Let Die," the Who's "The Seeker" and Soundgarden's "Black Hole Sun.") In the days leading up the show, there was speculation that former drummer Steven Adler may join the band onstage, though this did not materialize.







The performance – which originally aired on SiriusXM's Guns N' Roses Radio and on Howard Stern's Howard 101 channel – will be rebroadcast on the band's channel on Friday, July 21 at 7:00 am ET, 11:00 am ET, 6:00 pm ET, 10:00 pm ET and Saturday, July 22 at 12:00 pm ET, 4:00 pm ET and 9:00 pm ET.

The Not in This Lifetime Tour will return to arenas with the latest North American leg, which kicks off July 27th in St. Louis, Missouri and concludes September 8th in San Antonio. The following month, Guns N' Roses will embark on a fall trek of North American stadiums, which features several newly announced dates, including a pair of shows (October 11th and 15th) at New York City's Madison Square Garden.





