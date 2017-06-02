Watch Gucci Mane's Independent Short Film 'The Spot'

Gucci Mane's long-delayed independent movie The Spot has officially been released. As Rap-Up points out, filming took place as early as 2012, with clips of the movie surfacing online at that time. In 2015, Mane teased the release of the movie, tweeting that it would be available via iTunes and other digital retailers. However, that was not the case, though the film's soundtrack of the same name was released that year.

Instead, The Spot is now available for free via WorldStarHipHop. Directed by Mr. Boomtown and written by Tedrick Huff, the film was executive produced by Gucci Mane, who also stars in the film alongside his fiancée Keyshia Ka'oir and rapper Rocko.

The just under 47-minute movie opens with a robbery and centers on Gucci Mane's character and Lego (portrayed by Rocko) who co-own The Spot, which deals in cars, diamonds and other items of questionable origin. Serving also as narrators, the pair introduces the seedy characters that scheme in the crime-oriented comedy.

Gucci Mane has steadily been releasing new material following his two-year prison stint. Earlier this week, the rapper appeared in Mike Will Made-It's "Perfect Pint" video, which also features Kendrick Lamar and Rae Sremmurd. In May, the rapper teamed with Migos for their "Slippery" clip and he released "Coachella" in April. His mixtape with Metro Boomin, DropTopWop, was released on May 26th.